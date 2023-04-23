U.S. monitors Russia through Israel influence in Turkmenistan: Expert

​An expert on Israel has explained the reasons for the recent move by Israel to open an embassy in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is very important for Israel, and the energy issue, especially the oil and gas reserves available in the Caspian region and the coasts of Turkmenistan, is one of the main reasons for this, Mohammad Jafari Razavi told ILNA evaluating the opening of Israel's embassy in Turkmenistan.

“Meanwhile, Turkmenistan shares a lot of cultural commonality with Iran, but in the meantime, there are still problems between the Caspian countries regarding agreements related to energy extraction, and I think Israel will use these differences to its advantage,” he noted.

Turkmenistan is close to Russia, and the U.S., due to Israel's influence in Ashgabat, can increase its influence over Russia and monitor their behavior, he added.

Many analysts believe that based on political interactions in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, the Abraham Accords project and the normalization of relations with the Arabs have faced obstacles, and now Tel Aviv has focused on Central Asia, he said, adding that accordingly, in the past few days, we witnessed the official opening of the Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan.

