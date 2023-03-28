-Clear Demonstration of Will for Physical Response

Entering this year the US and its vassal forces have staged five dangerous war games including a joint air drill and US-south Korea joint military exercise in a row. To cope with their war moves that have reached the critical point, the DPRK conducted a firing drill of ICBM Hwasongpho-17 on March 16.

The ICBM climbed up to the highest altitude of 6 045km and flew a distance of 1 000. 2km for 4 151 seconds before landing on the target area in the open waters of the East Sea of Korea.

On the 18th and 19th the country conducted its tactical nuclear operation units’ combined tactical drill simulating nuclear counterattack. The launched tactical ballistic missile exploded accurately at the height of 800m above the target area on the East Sea of Korea, set in its 800km strike range.

The drills were aimed at sending the enemy a stronger warning and bringing home to them the concern over an armed conflict which became a threatening reality. And they clearly demonstrated the country’s tough will for physical response.

-DPRK: Launching Drill of ICBM

The Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea saw to it that a firing drill of the ICBM Hwasongpho-17 was conducted on March 16 this year.

This drill was conducted under the grave situation in which a most unstable security environment was being created on the Korean peninsula owing to the provocative and aggressive large-scale war games conducted by the US and south Korea against the DPRK.

The ICBM, launched at Pyongyang International Airport, travelled up to a maximum altitude of 6 045km and flew a distance of 1 000.2km for 4 151 seconds before accurately landing on the target area in the open waters of the East Sea of Korea.

-Explosive Growth of the Number of Volunteers for the Army

In various parts of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, a great number of young people are volunteering to join or rejoin the Korean People’s Army in a situation, in which large-scale aggressive war exercises by the combined forces of the US and south Korea are being conducted frantically and many strategic nuclear weapons of the US are being shipped into south Korea.

According to a report, on March 17 alone more than 800 000 young people volunteered to join or rejoin the KPA and two days later the number reached 1 400 000.

