US Has No Indications Russia Is Preparing to Use A Nuke: Pentagon

​The US administration said it does not have any intelligence information that would indicate Russia's intention to use nuclear weapons and sees no reason to adjust the deployment of its nuclear forces.

The press service of the Pentagon released such a statement on Saturday commenting on Moscow's decision to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at the request of Minsk, TASS reported.

"We have seen reports of Russia's announcement and will continue to monitor this situation. We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance," the statement said. In turn, the White House issued a similar written statement.

Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, high-ranking representatives of the US administration have been repeating these statements, commenting on certain decisions of the Russian authorities related to nuclear weapons.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia, at the request of the Belarusian side, would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, as the United States has long been doing on the territory of its allies. Russia has already handed over to Belarus the Iskander system, which can be a carrier of nuclear weapons, and is to complete the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic on July 1, Putin said.

