Five Chinese Aircraft, Four Ships Detected near Taiwan

Taiwan detected five Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircraft and four ships in the area adjacent to the island, the Taiwanese defense ministry tweeted Tuesday.

No aircraft crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait or entered the Taiwanese Air Defense Identification Zone, the Ministry said, TASS reported.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalated after former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taipei last August. The trip was followed by some more delegations of US congressmen and governors. China has criticized such visits as inflammatory, branding the moves as meddling in China’s internal affairs and support for Taiwanese separatists.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China. Washington has been a key supplier of weapons and military hardware to Taipei.

endNewsMessage1