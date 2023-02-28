The trip of the delegation of the Union of Arab Parliaments to Syria is the beginning of the return of Damascus to the Arab world; expert

A West Asia expert has said that after the stabilization of the Syrian government and the sovereignty of this country over more than 85% of the Syrian territory, the approach of the Arab countries towards Damascus changed.

Commenting on the trip of the delegation of the Union of Arab Parliaments to Syria, Mosayeb Naimi said that after the stabilization of the Syrian government and the sovereignty of this country over more than 85% of the Syrian territory, the approach of the Arab countries towards Damascus changed to the point where the Emirates opened their embassy and the Bahrainis established communication, but some countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which demanded the expulsion of Syria from the Arab League, withheld the re-establishing of communication until the current earthquake occurred.

The Egyptians took action and sent aid to the earthquake victims, and then the initiative of the parliamentary delegations came. Undoubtedly, these actions indicate a clear change in the position of these countries towards Syria, he added.

This trip can be a hint and a sign that the countries present in this delegation, which were on the axis of America and treated Syria unfairly in the past years, now want to return the situation to before the Syrian crisis, he concluded.

