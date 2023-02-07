Democrats also support ousting of Ilhan Omar because of Israel: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has said that there are no differences between Democrats and Republicans in supporting Israel against the rights of Palestinians.

Commenting on Republicans’ vote in the US House of Representatives to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, over mocking politicians for their unwarranted support of the Israeli regime, Ferydon Majlesi said that there isn’t any disagreement about Israel between Republicans and Democrats.

From the Democrats’ point of view, Ilhan Omar is supporting Israel’s opponents while not only Republicans but also the Americans consider Israel as amounting to themselves.

