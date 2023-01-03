Israel is aggressive regime: Expert

Iran’s former ambassador to Lebanon has said that the resolution of the UN against Israel has been adopted so that the region of West Asia doesn’t plunge into crises and tensions again.

Israel from the beginning never recognized or implemented any resolution by the UN and this shows that this regime is entirely aggressive, Ahmad Dastmalchian has told ILNA.

Commenting on the recent resolution by the UN against Israel, he said that “Israel is a rogue regime that does not respect international regulations and UN resolutions.”

Given the formation of the most extremist government ever in Israel and the possibility that the new government wants to do extralegal actions, this resolution has been adopted as a brake for future aggressive actions, he noted.

He added that it seems that the U.S. and Europe will show high sensitivity toward this issue to stop the action of the cabinet of Netanyahu.

