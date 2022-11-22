Turkish attacks against Kurdish targets in Syria, Iraq aimed at galvanizing domestic support: expert

A lecturer in Iranian Studies at the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University has said that Ankara’s attacks against armed Kurds have domestic consumption.

Alam Saleh told ILNA that “it can be said with confidence that the important part of Turkey’s attacks against Kurdish positions in Syria and Iraq has domestic consumption and doesn’t have security importance.

It can be a kind of action to divert the public attention in this country, he added.

The current government in Ankara is going to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in the middle of the next year, he said, adding that if the terrorist attacks in this country will continue, it could strongly affect the upcoming elections in this country.

He noted that's why Erdogan by attacking the positions of the armed Kurds in Iraq and Syria has more or less attributed this bombing to the Kurds.

