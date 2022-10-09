Thousands of far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) supporters marched Saturday in Berlin to protest the government’s energy policy.

AfD is hoping to instrumentalize the energy crisis and surging inflation with ongoing protests in the coming months to attract more potential voters under the motto: "Energy security and protection against inflation - our country first," Anadolu Agency reported.

Demonstrators could be seen carrying German and Russian flags as well far-right symbols, according to Berlin’s RBB broadcasting network.

They also held posters with slogans that read: “Stop government madness” and “ yes to nuclear power.”

Protesters demanded the resignation of the center-left coalition government comprised of the Social Democrats, Greens and the Free Democrats, branding them as the “enemies of the state.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of mainly leftist counter-demonstrators took to the city's government district streets to protest the AfD demonstration.

They accused the AfD of politically exploiting the rising cost of energy and food.

While hundreds of police were deployed to keep both sides from each other, there were some reports of minor skirmishes.

