An expert said that Britain's interests in Palestine and Israel are not greater than those of the United States, and London is trying to get its own interests from Tel Aviv.

Moving the UK’s embassy to Al-Quds is considered a move by countries that sided with Trump during his tenure as president, Ali Asghar Zargar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

During the presidency of Trump, he presented this action to the community of nations as a scenario in the form of the Abraham Agreement, he said, adding that according to that such an action is completely justified for London, but from a substantive point of view, it must be said that Britain is taking steps along this path with the United States.

London plans to move its embassy to Quds in a creeping manner and to complete part of the Abraham agreements, which should be seen as an announcement of the convergence of this country with Tel Aviv, he added.

