The former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan has said that the conflicts in the Caucasus region are not to the extent that they can disturb the geopolitics of the region, but the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be unchanging of geographical borders, which it has emphasized since the past.

Commenting on the recent conflicts between Yerevan and Baku, Mohsen Pakaein said in remarks to ILNA that Ankara is provoking Azerbaijan on behalf of Tel Aviv.

He also underlined that the conflicts are not to the extent that they can disturb the geopolitics of the region, but the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be the same as in the past, which is the refusal of any change in geographical borders.

He noted that Tehran is trying to move the situation towards the establishment of peace and stability in the Caucasus region, and Russia will follow the same issue because both countries know that the geopolitical change in the region can cause the presence of extra-regional forces, and this will mean the emergence of anxiety and conflict, which will initially affect Armenia and Azerbaijan.

