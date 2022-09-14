An expert on international relations has said that the Biden administration through special behaviors such as selling F-16 fighting jets to Turkey wants to exaggerate this contract and also wants to make the members of NATO more armed against Russia.

Asgar Ghahramanpoor said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the tension between the U.S. and Turkey over the selling of the F-16 fighter jets can be analyzed on two levels.

The game is almost clear, he said, adding that the logic of profit and calculations for the purpose of ensuring the national interests of the two sides has prevailed.

Underlining that the U.S. plays at two levels in this matter, he noted that the Biden administration through special behaviors such as selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey wants to exaggerate this contract and also wants to make the members of NATO more armed against Russia.

Apparently, the disagreements between Turkey and Greece are about energy because the two countries have the same claims over the areas of gas-rich waters in the east of the Mediterranean, he noted.

The purchasing of the F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. is not only because of Greece-Turkey tension, he said, adding that this purchase is more related to the Russia-Ukraine war than Greece-Turkey tension. However, we also can’t ignore the role of deterrence of these weapons in the region, he said.

