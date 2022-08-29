The West has reduced what was once called diplomacy to the policy of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel, which was posted on the Russian foreign ministry’s website on Sunday.

"Among the most notable initiatives of recent years is the resolution yearly initiated by the Nonaligned Movement on the inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions in international life, he said, TASS reported.

It is a direct kick in the eye of the West. It is a lifeblood for the West, Lavrov stated.

"As a matter of fact, the West has reduced what used to be called diplomacy to sanctions," he said in an interview for a documentary about the Nonaligned Movement.

