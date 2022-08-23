At least seven people were killed and around 10 others injured on Monday after a roof of a mosque collapsed in Khairpur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, media reports said.

According to the reports, the incident took place in Ahmadpur area of the district early Monday due to torrential rains, and over 100 people, including women and children, got trapped under the debris, Xinhua reported.

The victims were sleeping in the mosque during the tragic incident, rescue officials said.

The victims were local flood-affected people who have taken refuge in the mosque since their own houses were affected by the floods.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, rescue officials said.

Heavy rains in the area over the last four days had resulted in multiple accidents.

