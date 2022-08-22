An expert on regional issues has said that the security and economic relations of Turkey and Israel have existed in the past and now we are witnessing the publicization of both sides' political relations.

The full disclosure of Turkey's relations with Israel is a matter for which Ankara will have to answer to its people later, Reza Sadrolhoseini said in remarks to ILNA.

What is important is that the security and economic relations of Turkey and Israel have existed in the past and now we are witnessing the publicization of both sides' political relations, the expert added.

Also, Turkey seeks to move toward Syria and rebuild its relationship with Damascus, he noted.

The issue of normalization between Turkey and Syria is completely different from the revelation of Turkey’s relation with Israel, he said, adding that the fact is that Ankara still follows a destructive policy in Syria.

Because of that, I don’t think that the relations between Turkey and Syria will be normalized like the relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv, the Expert said, adding that there are obstacles and demands from both sides which will take time to realize or negotiate.

endNewsMessage1