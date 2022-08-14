A global anti-Israel campaign deplored the West's double standard policies on wars in Ukraine and Gaza, describing them as painful and infuriating.

In a Saturday statement, the Palestinian National Committee to Boycott Israel (BNC), which is the largest coalition of Palestinian political parties that leads the international pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, called for escalation of popular resistance and campaigns to boycott the Israeli regime in response to its massacres and crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, Rai al-Youm reported.

The statement added that in addition to the United States, Britain and the European Union, those Arab countries that normalized relations with the Tel Aviv regime are also complicit in Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people through their security-military alliances with Israel and their betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

Under circumstances that people in the Gaza Strip continue their valiant resistance against Israel's acts of aggression and systematic killing and injuring of hundreds of Palestinians, including children, the West and Arab coalition allows the regime to continue its crimes, it said.

The statement emphasized that the West's double standards in dealing with the military conflict in Ukraine and the brutal war waged by Israel in the Gaza Strip are painful and infuriating.

The occupying apartheid regime of Israeli has not only been made in the West but is still being armed, financed, and protected by Western states engulfed in neo-colonialism and old racism, especially the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, it said.

It added that Israel's recent attack on Gaza was added to the unjust siege on the Palestinian people in the enclave that has been going on for 15 years.

Some international law experts believe that Israel's barbaric siege of Gaza is a precursor to genocide of a part of the Palestinian nation, the statement pointed out.

The statement came after European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday admitted that the 27-nation bloc applies double standards when it comes to the wars in Ukraine and Israeli-occupied Palestine but said double standards permeate international relations anyway.

“We are often criticized for double standards. But international politics is to a large degree about applying double standards. We do not use the same criteria for all problems,” Borrell said in an interview with El Pais newspaper when asked why Brussels is so much more willing to support the people of Ukraine than the people of Gaza.

Last Friday, Israel launched a devastating military onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip, killing dozens of civilians, including at least 17 children, and injuring hundreds more during airstrikes that lasted for three consecutive days.

The occupying regime in Tel Aviv brought the entire enclave under land, aerial, and naval blockade in June 2007.

The United States has always been one of the main supporters of the Israeli regime and its violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Critics believe both the US and major European powers apply double standards towards different nations, including the people of Ukraine and Palestine.

As many as 1.3 million out of the 2.1 million Palestinians in the besieged Gaza (62 percent) require food assistance as well, according to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Human rights activists have slammed the international community’s failure to take an action aimed at ending Israeli violations against the besieged territory, emphasizing that “Gazans’ silence will not last forever.”

endNewsMessage1