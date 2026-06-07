Araghchi Holds Phone Talks on Lebanon, Ongoing Ceasefire Breaches

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with Yvette Cooper and Hakan Fidan, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and Turkey, as well as Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, to discuss the latest regional developments following Iran’s response to the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

In separate calls, Araghchi also spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to the Israeli regime’s repeated ceasefire violations on the Lebanese front and the latest developments in the region.

Following intensive consultations early Monday, the Iranian foreign minister held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The two sides exchanged views on regional developments, Iran’s response to Israeli attacks against Lebanon, and the repeated violations of ceasefire provisions across all fronts.

Araghchi also discussed with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Iran’s response to the repeated violations of the 8 April ceasefire and the continued aggressive actions of the Israeli regime against Lebanon.

In another telephone conversation, Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reviewed Iran’s response to violations of the 8 April ceasefire and the continuation of the Israeli regime’s aggressive actions against Lebanon and the wider region.

The consultations formed part of Iran’s ongoing diplomatic engagements with regional and international partners regarding recent developments in Lebanon and the broader regional situation.