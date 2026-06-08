Iran, Saudi Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks on Regional Developments
News code : 1796127
Iranian Foreign Ministeri and Saudi counterpart held a phone conversation early Monday to discuss recent regional developments, including Iran’s response to ceasefire violations and continued Israeli actions against Lebanon and the wider region.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation early Monday to discuss regional developments, including Iran’s response to violations of the April 8 ceasefire and continued Israeli actions against Lebanon and the wider region.
During the call, the two ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the region and ongoing tensions linked to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.