President urges formation of joint "ECO Police Force"

The event is being held at Tehran’s Summit Conference Hall, after a 15-year hiatus and in line with the government’s policy of engagement and developing cooperation with neighboring countries.

Ministers and senior officials from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the ECO Secretary-General, the Interior Minister of Oman, and the Deputy Interior Minister of Iraq as guests, are attending the event.

Speaking at the 4th Meeting of Interior Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian welcomed the participating delegations and described the gathering, held after a long hiatus, as a sign of renewed determination among member states to strengthen cooperation and coordination in key areas of mutual interest.

