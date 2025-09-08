Leader urges gov. to tackle economic problems more seriously

President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of his cabinet were received for a meeting by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

Referring to the need to strengthen the components of national power and dignity, the Leader called the "issue of people's livelihood" one of the most important issues in the country.

He then called on the government officials to take more serious measures to resolve people's concerns about the immethodical and uncontrolled price hike of goods and necessities.

Ayatollah Khamenei further stressed the need for supplies of foodstuffs and other necessities in due times and places.

He later urged the nation and government officials to preserve the national unity.

The Leader described strengthening the components of national power and dignity as the main duties of the government in Iran, saying that "The high morale, motivation, and unity of the nation are the most important components of national power."

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei called for confronting the catastrophic actions of the vile, hated Zionist entity in Gaza.

