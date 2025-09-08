Parl. commission approves plan to boost Iran's defense power

Speaking to local Iranian media on Sunday, Ebrahim Rezaei said the proposal had been drafted during the 12-day Israeli war of aggression against Iran in June and was subsequently reviewed by the commission with the participation of various state bodies.

He explained that the plan is aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces in confronting the Zionist regime’s crimes and acts of aggression.

Under the proposal, the Planning and Budget Organization and the Oil Ministry are required to fully allocate the 2025 defense budget as well as the outstanding portion of the 2024 defense budget, he said.

