Diplomacy window on Iran nuclear issue still open: Kallas

Kallas made the remarks during her meeting with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear file is still possible.

In a post on social media platform X, Kallas – without mentioning Europe’s own non-compliance with the JCPOA – said Iran must ensure transparency and fully cooperate with the Agency.

Referring to her talks with Grossi, she reaffirmed the EU’s full support for the IAEA’s efforts and added that the bloc is ready to play its role in this regard.

