Iran to soon announce countermeasure to snapback mechanism: Ghalibaf

Speaking before parliament, Ghalibaf called the move by the three European states “illegal,” noting that even Russia and China have rejected the move's legitimacy. He stressed that Iran must impose costs to change the adversaries’ decision.

Qalibaf added that although UN sanctions “are not mere scraps of paper,” they will not significantly impact Iran’s economy if authorities manage the psychological pressure of foreign media campaigns. He pointed out that unilateral US sanctions, enforced at maximum levels, have failed to halt Iran’s oil sales and foreign trade.

Iranian officials have repeatedly explained the illegality of using this mechanism, and other UN Security Council member states, such as Russia and China, have also officially took the same position, he said, adding that it is clear that the three European countries, due to their failure to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA, have no right to activate the mechanism.

