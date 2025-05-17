We negotiate but fear no threats: Pezeshkian

Speaking on Saturday, the president stressed that Iran will not yield to threats or relinquish its accomplishments across all sectors. “We will not bow to bullying,” he said firmly.

He highlighted that Iranian scientists are being assassinated, while Iran itself is accused of terrorism by the real terrorists. “We are victims of terror,” he added.

Because Iran refuses to submit to intimidation, it is labeled as the “source of insecurity in the region,” he stated.

