Maintaining nuclear infrastructure, enrichment non-negotiable: FM Araghchi

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a joint meeting with the delegation of the Pugwash International Conference held on Friday night hosted by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, emphasized Tehran’s rational position regarding the necessity of the country's entitlement to its legal rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Referring to four rounds of indirect talks with the United States, the Foreign Minister stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country with a long-standing membership to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the initiator of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in West Asia, seriously and in good faith decided to enter into indirect negotiations with the United States and has so far clearly demonstrated its steadfastness and seriousness. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to build confidence regarding the continuation of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but it cannot compromise on the legitimate and lawful right of the Iranian nation to peaceful nuclear energy—including enrichment, which according to the Non-Proliferation Treaty is granted to every member country."

