Iran slams fresh US sanctions

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has strongly condemned the recent U.S. sanctions targeting a number of individuals and legal entities linked to Iran's energy, oil, and gas sectors, as well as those active in the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

Baghaei described the US policy of imposing sanctions on the Iranian nation as a clear sign of Washington's hostile approach toward the Iranian people and its disregard for the rule of law and human rights.

He added that the structural dependency of US administrations on economic sanctions against developing nations, used as a tool for intimidation and political pressure, violates fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

