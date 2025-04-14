Iranian Labour News Agency

EU slaps new sanctions against Iran

The European Union (EU)’s foreign ministers on Monday approved sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and two entities over detention of suspects of spying for foreign countries.

A list of those sanctioned by the European Union includes the head of Tehran's Evin Prison, several judges, and some other Iranian officials.

The new sanctions also include the name of Shiraz Prison. The European Union sanctions include freezing Iranian assets in the European Union and banning any travel to the EU member states.

 

