Russia welcomes Iran-US talks on nuclear issue
News code : ۱۶۲۲۸۵۸
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko has said that Moscow has welcomed first round of nuclear talks held between Iranian and US delegations in the Omani capital of Muscat.
Russia will always evaluate any negotiation based on its results, he said, adding that these negotiations will likely continue next week.
So, Russia expects that nuclear talks between the two sides will achieve positive and concrete results, Russia’s deputy foreign minister added.