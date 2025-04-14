Iran confirms IAEA chief Grossi's visit to Tehran

The principle of the trip has been agreed upon, and currently, the Islamic Republic of Iran's mission in Vienna is following up on the details of the agenda, meetings, and other points related to Grossi's trip.

Earlier, a source with knowledge of the issue told Axios that the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is expected to visit Tehran this week ahead of the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Grossi is expected to discuss the IAEA's monitoring and verification activities in Iran's nuclear facilities, the sources said.

