Asian countries could end Israel’s crimes through unity: Iran’s parl. deputy speaker

Speaking in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Saturday, he expressed hope that, by strengthening solidarity, unity, and amity, while making maximum use of the capacities available in the member countries of this assembly, “we would be able to take an important step in line with securing common interests and reducing the relevant concerns.”

Today, “we are witnessing the occupation of territory in Gaza and Palestine in front of the eyes of world public opinion, international human rights organizations and institutions which has caused tension and unrest in the region due to the excessive demands of the criminal Zionist regime and its staunch supporters,” Hajibabaei lamented.

