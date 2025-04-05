Iran to unveil new nuclear achievements in coming days

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced that the organization will showcase its latest technological advancements during a high-profile ceremony scheduled for Farvardin 20 (April 9).

Speaking about the organization's performance in the Persian calendar year 1403, Eslami highlighted the continued momentum of scientific and technological development within the AEOI. “With the divine grace of God and the relentless efforts of our dedicated scientists and experts, the year 1403 was marked by remarkable success,” he said.

