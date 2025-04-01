Iran committed to implementing agreements with Iraq

Speaking in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani on Tuesday, Pezeshkian congratulated the Iraqi government and people on Eid al-Fitr, highlighting Iran’s deep-rooted friendship with its neighbor.

"Iran is determined to operationalize all its agreements with Iraq to reinforce our brotherly ties and thwart enemy conspiracies aimed at dividing the region," Pezeshkian stated.

For his part, Prime Minister Al-Sudani extended his Eid greetings to Iran’s leadership and people, expressing hope for greater unity among Islamic nations.

