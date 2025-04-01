Iran's MoD vows decisive response to any adventurism

On the occasion of the Islamic Republic National Day (Farvardin 12), the Ministry of Defense extended its congratulations to the faithful and heroic people of Iran, particularly to its dedicated personnel.

The ministry emphasized its full commitment to strengthening and equipping the country’s armed forces with advanced weaponry.

The Defense Ministry reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic will not back down from its rightful principles and stances. It also warned that any act of aggression or adventurism would be met with an immediate and decisive response.





