Iran warns US, Israel of swift response to any aggression

Iran has filed an official protest at the United Nations Security Council against US President Donald Trump’s threat to conduct military strikes against the country, warning Washington and Tel Aviv of a swift and decisive response in case of any act of aggression.

Iran's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, wrote in a letter to President of the Security Council Christina Markus Lassen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United States will be fully responsible for the grave consequences of any hostile action against the Islamic Republic.

The following is the full text of the letter:

Excellency,

Upon the instructions from my government, and further to Iran’s previous letters, including the letter dated 17 March 2025 (S/2025/166), I write to you regarding yet another egregious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations by the United States of America. In a recent interview on 30 March 2025 with NBC News, the President of the United States, once again, resorted to the language of force, openly threatening the Islamic Republic of Iran with military action, stating, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."1 Such reckless and belligerent statements constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the core principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against any state’s territorial integrity or political independence. The President of the United States, since taking office in January 2025, has disregarded and violated all international norms and principles upon which the United Nations was founded. He consistently threatens independent nations with the use of force, a pattern that sets a dangerous precedent in international relations. It is deeply regrettable and concerning that the United States, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, blatantly ignores its obligations under the U.N. Charter and wields military power as its primary tool of coercion to advance its political and geopolitical objectives.

In light of these grave violations and their potential consequences, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the U.N. Security Council to fulfill its responsibility under the U.N. Charter to maintain international peace and security. The Security Council must unequivocally condemn the U.S. President’s threats as violations of international law and the U.N. Charter, and demand that the United States uphold its legal obligations under international law and the U.N. Charter. The Security Council and the International Community cannot remain silent in the face of such warmongering provocations. Failure to act risks catastrophic consequences not only for the region but for international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to regional peace, stability, and security and has no interest in conflict or escalation. However, it strongly warns against any military adventurism and will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression or attack by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests. The United States will be fully responsible for the grave consequences of any hostile action.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

