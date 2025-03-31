Door to indirect talks with US remains open: Pezeshkian

During a cabinet session on Sunday, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the massive and enthusiastic participation of the Iranian people in the International Quds Day rallies. He congratulated the Iranian people and Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and expressed hope that the month of Ramadan would bring greater unity, patience, and kindness within Iranian society.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the spiritual and moral lessons of Ramadan should lead to improved individual and social behavior. He underscored the need for strengthening solidarity and cohesion among the people, encouraging patience, forgiveness, and compassion in society.

Regarding the letter sent by US President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran’s official response was delivered through Oman to the American side. He clarified that while Iran has explicitly rejected the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States, the option of indirect talks remains on the table.

"As we have stated before, Iran has never closed the channels of indirect communication. In its response, Iran reaffirmed that it does not avoid negotiations, but rather, it has just been the United States' repeated violations of agreements and commitments that have created obstacles in this path."





