Palestine not regional issue but test of global commitment: Iran FM
News code : ۱۶۱۵۸۹۷
The Palestinian issue is not merely a regional conflict but a test of global commitment to justice, the rule of law, and human rights, says the Iranian Foreign Ministry on the International Quds Day.
Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement reaffirming solidarity with Palestinians and urging participation in International Quds Day to support their rights.
The statement highlighted the day's importance, initiated by Imam Khomeini (RA), in rejecting the normalization of Israel's "colonial and oppressive" occupation.
It emphasized the growing global awareness of the legitimacy of the Palestinians' resistance.