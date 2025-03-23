Iran FM says certain things need to change to enable US talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says talks with the United States are no longer possible unless certain things change as Washington awaits a response to its invitation for talks on a new nuclear deal.
Tehran this month received a letter from US President Donald Trump giving Iran two months to decide whether it would enter new negotiations or face stricter sanctions under Trump's renewed "maximum pressure" campaign, Reuters news agency reported.
While Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei rejected the offer for talks as deceptive, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Tehran would soon reply to both the letter’s threats and opportunities.