China, Russia affirm Iran's peaceful nuclear program

On Friday morning, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu chaired a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the three countries stressed the importance of removing U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“China, Russia and Iran engaged in in-depth discussions on the latest state of play with regard to the nuclear issue and sanctions lifting. The three countries emphasized the necessity of terminating all unlawful unilateral sanctions,” the statement said.

