Emirati delegation due in Iran to deliver Trump letter

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to a question about the alleged letter from US President Donald Trump to Iran, said that this letter has been written, but it has not yet been received by the Iranian officials.

In his recent visit to Abu Dhabi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi had met with Diplomatic Adviser to the Emirati President Anwar Gargash.

endNewsMessage1