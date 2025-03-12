Iran to receive Trump's letter in coming days
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Donald Trump's letter would be delivered by an Arab state envoy to the Islamic Republic in the coming days.
Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday morning, the top Iranian diplomat stated that although former US President Donald Trump has written a letter, it has not yet been received by Iranian officials.
“The letter has been written, but it has not yet reached us,” Iran’s Foreign Minister confirmed.
He further noted that arrangements have been made for a special envoy from an Arab country to deliver the letter to Tehran in the coming days.