Iran, China, Russia to hold joint naval drill
News code : ۱۶۰۸۰۲۳
The Iran-China-Russia joint naval exercise will commence on Tuesday in the northern Indian Ocean, hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.
The combined naval security exercise will take place in Chabahar and involve combat and support vessels from the naval forces of Iran, China, and Russia.
The drills will feature warships from the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, alongside vessels from the Chinese and Russian naval forces.