Iran will not wait for any letter from US: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in his pre-session speech at Sunday's public session of the Iranian Parliament, referred to the strategies outlined in the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei or addressing the country’s issues.

"I must emphasize the full readiness of the Parliament to implement his wise directives," Ghalibaf underlined.

He stated that the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the priority of addressing economic and livelihood problems and explicitly stated that the primary focus of government institutions must be on resolving people’s livelihood issues.

