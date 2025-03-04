Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Government spokesperson to Zelenskyy: Security is an indigenous issue

Government spokesperson to Zelenskyy: Security is an indigenous issue
News code : ۱۶۰۵۹۱۰
The link copied

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani advises the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that security is an indigenous issue.

 Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that security is an indigenous issue.

Addressing her regular press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that security cannot be purchased.

Security should be created in the heart of the people, she noted.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News