Government spokesperson to Zelenskyy: Security is an indigenous issue
Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani advises the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that security is an indigenous issue.
Addressing her regular press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that security cannot be purchased.
Security should be created in the heart of the people, she noted.