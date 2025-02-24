Iran FM warns world against danger of Israeli nukes
Iran's Foreign Minister has described the weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons in the possession of the Israeli regime as a serious threat to regional and global peace and security.
"Iran has always conducted its peaceful nuclear activities under international supervision and within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," Araghchi said in a UN meeting on disarmament in Geneva on Monday.
"Iran has fully cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to ensure the safety of these activities," he added.