Iran FM warns world against danger of Israeli nukes
Iran's Foreign Minister has described the weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons in the possession of the Israeli regime as a serious threat to regional and global peace and security.

"Iran has always conducted its peaceful nuclear activities under international supervision and within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," Araghchi said in a UN meeting on disarmament in Geneva on Monday. 

"Iran has fully cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to ensure the safety of these activities," he added.

 

