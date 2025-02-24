Iran, Qatar emphasize cooperating to boost regional security
Official from Iran and Qatar have stressed the need for boosting cooperation with the aim of strengthening the regional security.
In a meeting with Ambassador to Qatar to Iran Sa'ad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al-Sharif in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif termed the relations between Iran and Qatar ‘brotherly, friendly and longstanding’.
Bolstering the cooperation between the two countries will increase stability, peace and security in the region, Zarif underlined.