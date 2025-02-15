Iran says the U.S.’s ‘humiliating’ treatment of migrants is ‘unacceptable’

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the U.S. administration for what he described as humiliating treatment of migrants, including Iranian nationals, characterizing such behavior as unjustifiable and contrary to human rights standards.

Esmail Baghaei said on Saturday that the Foreign Ministry will spare no effort to support the rights of Iranian nationals. For that reason, he added, the ministry issued necessary directives to Iran’s Interest Section in Washington DC as well as other diplomatic and consular missions in South America to offer assistance to Iranian nationals expelled from the United States.

endNewsMessage1