Enemies scared of Iran defense power: Leader

Nationwide rallies held on the anniversary of Islamic Revolution were “a popular uprising and a great national move.,” the Leader said in a meeting with the personnel and authorities of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics on Wednesday.

"Iranians conveyed their message of unity and showed their identity, strength, character," also said Ayatollah Khamenei.

He commended the people's turnout to the rallies in different cities and town across the country on February 11 despite freezing cold weather in some areas to show their unity against the "foolish threats" to use force recently made by the US president.

