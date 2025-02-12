Iran prioritizes ties with Latin America: Pezeshkian
President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed Tehran's insistence on expanding relations with Latin American nations as a priority of his administration’s foreign policy.
President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, during which he expressed Iran’s eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation.
He welcomed expanding regional and international collaboration between Tehran and Bogotá.
The Iranian president underscored the importance of unity among independent nations, particularly amid global challenges arising from US policies.