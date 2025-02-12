UAE congratulates Iran’s president on rev. victory anniv.
The head of the United Arab Emirates has sent a letter of congratulations to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, president of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice prime minister and ruler of Dubai, extended their congratulations to the Iranian president on the occasion.
UAE's message on Tuesday came in continuation of other political leaders' messages to Iran over the past few days as the country celebrated the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Monday.