Iran reacts to Trump's remarks over its nuclear program
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reacted to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, who has said that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the Islamic Republic does not seek to obtain nuclear weapons.
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.